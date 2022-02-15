Zionist Circles Warns against Continuation of Assaults on Palestinians in Al-Quds: Gaza Missiles Will Hit Settlements Again
Story Code : 979050
The Zionist media indicated that the continuation of assaults on the Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood will push the Palestinian resistance to fire missiles at the occupied territories.
A military confrontation, similar to Al-Quds Sword, will erupt as the Palestinian resistance factions will engage in the battle if the Zionist aggression on Al-Quds local continue, according to Israeli t analysts.
It is worth noting that the Zionist settlers, guarded nu Isralei occupation forces, continued their assaults on the Palestinians who live in sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, leaving a number of injuries.