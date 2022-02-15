0
Tuesday 15 February 2022 - 02:57

Zionist Circles Warns against Continuation of Assaults on Palestinians in Al-Quds: Gaza Missiles Will Hit Settlements Again

Story Code : 979050
Zionist Circles Warns against Continuation of Assaults on Palestinians in Al-Quds: Gaza Missiles Will Hit Settlements Again
The Zionist media indicated that the continuation of assaults on the Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood will push the Palestinian resistance to fire missiles at the occupied territories.

A military confrontation, similar to Al-Quds Sword, will erupt as the Palestinian resistance factions will engage in the battle if the Zionist aggression on Al-Quds local continue, according to Israeli t analysts.

It is worth noting that the Zionist settlers, guarded nu Isralei occupation forces, continued their assaults on the Palestinians who live in sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, leaving a number of injuries.
