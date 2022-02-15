0
Tuesday 15 February 2022 - 13:26

US Sanctions Are Crime against Humanity, Affect Most Vulnerable People: Iran Envoy

Story Code : 979126
US Sanctions Are Crime against Humanity, Affect Most Vulnerable People: Iran Envoy
Ershadi, deputy permanent representative of Iran to the world body, made the remarks at the UN Commission for Social Development.

She complained that illegal sanctions have made it very difficult for vulnerable groups in countries such as Iran to access basic medical items and thus put their lives at stake.

The Iranian envoy further noted that the import of medicines as well as medical equipment and hygiene products have been severely hindered by restrictions on foreign exchange resources.

The illegal measures have a direct negative impact on the lives of the most vulnerable Iranian citizens, including women, children, and patients, she said, adding that many children have died as a result of such inhumane bans.

“As our president stated in his address to the UNGA session, unilateral sanctions against the Iranian people, particularly sanctions on medicine and humanitarian items, are criminal acts on par with crimes committed against humanity. Those who sanction countries should not go unpunished for such heinous crimes,” Ershadi asserted.

“As the representative of a country whose people are subjected to the most brutal form of economic terrorism and illegitimate unilateral coercive measures by the United States, I call for the complete and immediate lifting of all unilateral coercive measures including sanctions in order to ensure the full achievement of economic and social development and enable the targeted countries to repair their economies while guaranteeing the well-being of their people in the aftermath of the pandemic.”

She further noted that despite the sanctions, the Iranian government has managed to provide poor and vulnerable people with special financial packages and social and economic rehabilitation programs, in addition to devising economic support measures, especially for small businesses.

The government, she said, has also prepared medical treatment programs for about 4 million legal and illegal Afghan refugees.

Back in May 2018, the US began to unilaterally impose sanctions against Iran after the former left the Iran agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

The US, under former president Donald Trump, launched what it called a maximum pressure campaign against Iran at the time, targeting the Iranian nation with the “toughest ever” sanctions.

Although Trump failed to reach its professed goals with his maximum pressure campaign, the bans have badly hurt the Iranian population.

The sanctions, preserved under the Joe Biden administration, have restricted the financial channels necessary to pay for basic goods and medicine, undermining supply chains by limiting the number of suppliers willing to facilitate sales of humanitarian goods to the country.

Iran has repeatedly denounced the sanctions as an act of “economic war”, “economic terrorism”, and “medical terrorism.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
15 February 2022
Syria Labels ‘Israeli’ Brutality in Occupied Al-Quds Neighborhood as ‘War Crime’
Syria Labels ‘Israeli’ Brutality in Occupied Al-Quds Neighborhood as ‘War Crime’
15 February 2022
US Sanctions Are Crime against Humanity, Affect Most Vulnerable People: Iran Envoy
US Sanctions Are Crime against Humanity, Affect Most Vulnerable People: Iran Envoy
15 February 2022
US Shedding Crocodile Tears for Yemen: Khatibzadeh
US Shedding Crocodile Tears for Yemen: Khatibzadeh
14 February 2022
Karzai Calls on Biden to Reverse Decision on Afghan Funds
Karzai Calls on Biden to Reverse Decision on Afghan Funds
14 February 2022
Ukraine’s Ambassador to UK Says Kiev ‘Might’ Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War
Ukraine’s Ambassador to UK Says Kiev ‘Might’ Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War
14 February 2022
Bahrain’s Ayatollah Qassim Calls for Constitutional Rule to Replace Al Khalifa Regime
Bahrain’s Ayatollah Qassim Calls for Constitutional Rule to Replace Al Khalifa Regime
14 February 2022
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
12 February 2022
China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie
China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie
12 February 2022
More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea
More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea
12 February 2022
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
12 February 2022
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
11 February 2022