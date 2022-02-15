0
Tuesday 15 February 2022 - 13:33

Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow

Story Code : 979129
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
Scholz, who was in Kyiv on Monday, warned that any Russian attack on Ukraine would be met with heavy economic consequences, adding that the “territorial integrity of Ukraine is not negotiable”.

The chancellor has said he will hammer home the message from the west that they are open to dialogue about Russia’s security concerns but will impose sanctions if it invades Ukraine.

“We are ready for very far-reaching and effective sanctions in coordination with our allies,” he said on Monday.

Hours earlier, the United States announced it was shuttering its embassy in Kiev amid growing security tensions between Moscow and the US-led NATO over Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement, saying the department was relocating its limited embassy staff from Kiev to Lviv.

“We are in the process of temporarily relocating our Embassy operations in Ukraine from our Embassy in Kiev to Lviv due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces,” Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken went on to say that the Biden administration remains engaged with the Ukrainian government and is continuing “intensive diplomatic efforts to deescalate the crisis.”

“These prudent precautions in no way undermine our support for or our commitment to Ukraine. Our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering,” Blinken continued.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported separately that US embassy staff were destroying computer equipment before leaving the building.

This comes as a 40-minute call between Boris Johnson and Joe Biden on Monday night resulted by announcing that there remains a “crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine.”

Britain said the two leaders emphasized the importance of unity and, while neither the UK nor the US will send troops to defend Ukraine, they insisted that any further Russian incursion “would result in a protracted crisis for Russia with far-reaching damage for both Russia and the world.”
Related Stories
Ukraine Crisis: Biden Talks of World War, Warns Americans To Leave Now
Islam Times - US President Joe Biden has repeated his warning that any Americans still in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
15 February 2022
Syria Labels ‘Israeli’ Brutality in Occupied Al-Quds Neighborhood as ‘War Crime’
Syria Labels ‘Israeli’ Brutality in Occupied Al-Quds Neighborhood as ‘War Crime’
15 February 2022
US Sanctions Are Crime against Humanity, Affect Most Vulnerable People: Iran Envoy
US Sanctions Are Crime against Humanity, Affect Most Vulnerable People: Iran Envoy
15 February 2022
US Shedding Crocodile Tears for Yemen: Khatibzadeh
US Shedding Crocodile Tears for Yemen: Khatibzadeh
14 February 2022
Karzai Calls on Biden to Reverse Decision on Afghan Funds
Karzai Calls on Biden to Reverse Decision on Afghan Funds
14 February 2022
Ukraine’s Ambassador to UK Says Kiev ‘Might’ Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War
Ukraine’s Ambassador to UK Says Kiev ‘Might’ Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War
14 February 2022
Bahrain’s Ayatollah Qassim Calls for Constitutional Rule to Replace Al Khalifa Regime
Bahrain’s Ayatollah Qassim Calls for Constitutional Rule to Replace Al Khalifa Regime
14 February 2022
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
12 February 2022
China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie
China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie
12 February 2022
More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea
More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea
12 February 2022
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
12 February 2022
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
11 February 2022