Tuesday 15 February 2022 - 13:35

Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World

“The most serious hazard to Muslim nations is association with their implacable and bitter enemies, namely the United States and ‘Israel’,” Sayyed al-Houthi said at a ceremony in the capital Sanaa on Monday evening as he received a group of tribal leaders from the al-Jubah and al-Abdiyah districts of the central Yemeni province of Marib.

He said the enemies are trying to strike the Muslim Ummah [nation] from within, adding that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates [UAE] are playing the leading role in pursuit of the foes’ goals.

“Our main duty is to unite the Ummah and foster brotherhood among Muslims,” the Ansarullah leader pointed out.

Sayyed al-Houthi further made clear that “those who have opted to side with enemies and joined their ranks have actually committed an act of high treason against their homelands and nations.”

“Anyone who sides with Saudis and Emiratis has in fact allied himself with the US and ‘Israel’,” the Ansarullah leader noted.

Earlier this month, Sayyed al-Houthi warned against forging an alliance with the United States.

“Anyone who thinks they will be victorious by allying themselves with the Americans is seriously wrong and their certain destiny is loss [and defeat],” he was quoted as saying on February 3.

The Ansarullah leader also referred to the UAE as the “Americans’ primary tool” in the ongoing Yemen war, stressing that the Abu Dhabi regime has upped the ante by launching more airstrikes against Yemen under orders from the US, Britain, and the ‘Israeli’ regime.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, backed by the United States and European powers, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces have gradually grown stronger, leaving Riyadh and its allies, most notably the United Arab Emirates, bogged down in the country.
