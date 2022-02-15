0
Tuesday 15 February 2022 - 13:37

France Says Conditions No Longer In Place to Continue Mali Fight

Story Code : 979131
France Says Conditions No Longer In Place to Continue Mali Fight
"If the conditions are no longer in place so that we can act in Mali, which is clearly the case, then we will continue to fight terrorism next door with the Sahel countries," Le Drian told France 5.

France is considering withdrawing its troops from Mali, but adapting its strategy to prevent militancy spreading south may prove complex and contribute to uncertainty in the region.

A French drawdown would mean the European special forces, Takuba Task Force, would also leave with diplomats saying that the political, operational and legal conditions to remain becoming increasingly difficult.

Western foreign ministers and senior diplomats held crunch talks on their countries' future presence fighting militants in Mali on Monday after three weeks of consultations amid deterioration in relations between Mali and France, the main foreign military power in the Sahel region.

Two European and one African diplomatic source said regional and international leaders would meet Wednesday for dinner in Paris to hold discussions with Macron ahead of an EU-Africa summit on Thursday. The French presidency did not respond to requests for comment.

"The president wants us re-organize. We aren't going, but we will re-organize to ensure the fight against terrorism continues," Le Drian said.

Three diplomatic sources said the announcement on a withdrawal from Mali would be made this week.

A draft document seen by Reuters, distributed to countries involved in Mali that has yet to be approved, says that France and its Takuba partners had agreed to coordinate withdrawal of their military resources from Malian territory.

It is not clear what will happen to troops that withdraw from Mali. France has already cut troops in the Sahel with the aim of reducing numbers from around 5,000 to 2,500-3,000 by 2023.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
15 February 2022
Syria Labels ‘Israeli’ Brutality in Occupied Al-Quds Neighborhood as ‘War Crime’
Syria Labels ‘Israeli’ Brutality in Occupied Al-Quds Neighborhood as ‘War Crime’
15 February 2022
US Sanctions Are Crime against Humanity, Affect Most Vulnerable People: Iran Envoy
US Sanctions Are Crime against Humanity, Affect Most Vulnerable People: Iran Envoy
15 February 2022
US Shedding Crocodile Tears for Yemen: Khatibzadeh
US Shedding Crocodile Tears for Yemen: Khatibzadeh
14 February 2022
Karzai Calls on Biden to Reverse Decision on Afghan Funds
Karzai Calls on Biden to Reverse Decision on Afghan Funds
14 February 2022
Ukraine’s Ambassador to UK Says Kiev ‘Might’ Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War
Ukraine’s Ambassador to UK Says Kiev ‘Might’ Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War
14 February 2022
Bahrain’s Ayatollah Qassim Calls for Constitutional Rule to Replace Al Khalifa Regime
Bahrain’s Ayatollah Qassim Calls for Constitutional Rule to Replace Al Khalifa Regime
14 February 2022
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
12 February 2022
China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie
China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie
12 February 2022
More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea
More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea
12 February 2022
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
12 February 2022
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
11 February 2022