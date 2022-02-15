0
Tuesday 15 February 2022 - 23:57

Syria’s Deputy FM Urges Close Media Cooperation with Iran

Story Code : 979210
In a meeting with CEO of Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, Majid Qolizadeh, held in Damascus, Jaafari hailed the efforts by Tasnim to enhance cooperation between the Iranian and Syrian media outlets and news agencies as a perfect measure in confrontation with the coalition of the “arrogance’s media”.

The deputy foreign minister also welcomed an initiative proposed by Qolizadeh for mutual cooperation among the media outlets of the axis of resistance.

Jaafari further emphasized that the media interaction between Syria and Iran should reach the level of their political relations, describing the media activities as an important and painstaking job.

“The same coalition that led to the resistance front’s victory against the terrorists and arrogance at the battlefield must materialize in the media arena as well,” he noted.

The Syrian diplomat also congratulated Iran on the 43rd anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution, which he described as a major development at the regional and international levels.

For his part, Qolizadeh pointed to his fruitful meetings with the managers of Syrian media and news agencies, saying, “The media front of the enemy is acting day and night with coordination against Iran, Syria and other countries of the resistance (axis), so we also need to enhance coordination at this side.”

The CEO of Tasnim also warned that a number of governments which fought against the Syrian nation during years of war are now attempting to infiltrate into Syria in the reconstruction era through media and economic methods.

In a meeting in Damascus in January, Iran’s ambassador to Damascus Mahdi Sobhani and Bouthaina Shaaban, the political and media adviser to the president of Syria, discussed ways to broaden cooperation between the two countries in the media and research sectors.

In February 2021, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry visited Syria for talks on the enhancement of ties between the two allies in the media and cultural fields.
