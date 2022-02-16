Some Russian Troops Return from Ukraine Border in a Sign of De-escalation

Islam Times - Some Russian troops deployed in areas bordering Ukraine are returning to their bases following the completion of drills, Russia's defense ministry said Tuesday, in a major step toward de-escalation.

The ministry in a video published online announced that some units of the southern and western military districts had completed their exercises and begun to move toward their bases."Units of the southern and western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and today they will begin moving to their military garrisons," said Igor Konashenkov, the ministry's chief spokesman.It also released a footage showing some tanks and armored vehicles being loaded onto railway flatcars.It was not immediately clear how many units were being pulled out and what impact it would possibly have on tensions between Moscow and the West.However, experts see it as a major announcement that would diffuse the simmering crisis.It came hours before German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was set to be the latest European leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.Ahead of Tuesday's talks, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that "the situation is particularly dangerous and can escalate at any moment.""The responsibility for de-escalation is clearly with Russia, and it is for Moscow to withdraw its troops," she said in a statement.Meanwhile, Konashenkov said "large-scale" Russian military drills were continuing in many areas, including joint exercises in Belarus and naval exercises in the Black Sea and elsewhere.Russia and the US-led NATO military alliance have recently been at odds over Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin has already warned that the US is deliberately designing a scenario to lure Russia into a war over Ukraine.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in a statement said Tuesday's news would show it was the West that had been fanning tensions by accusing Russia of plans to invade Ukraine."February 15, 2022, will go down in history as the day Western war propaganda failed. Humiliated and destroyed without a single shot being fired," she wrote on social media.