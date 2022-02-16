0
Wednesday 16 February 2022 - 00:23

Israeli Regime Forces Martyr Palestinian Youth near Ramallah

Israeli Regime Forces Martyr Palestinian Youth near Ramallah
The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the Palestinian was martyred by Israeli fire during clashes that erupted in Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah City, between protesters and Israeli troops.

Residents identified the victim as Nehad Bargouthi, 19, who was shot in the abdomen with live bullets and was taken to the hospital before succumbing to his wounds.

Local witnesses said the shooting was "cold-blooded" and with no justification.

Bargouthi's killing comes a day after Israeli soldiers martyred a Palestinian teenage boy and wounded at least 14 others during fierce skirmishes in Silat al-Harithiya Village, northwest of Jenin. Those clashes broke out as Israeli troops raided the village to tear down a home.

The Israeli regime keeps up its arrest and demolition spree across the occupied West Bank, amid ongoing clashes between regime forces and Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah.

Reporting on Tuesday, the Quds News Network, which is based in the occupied Palestinian territories, said the forces had arrested as many as 18 Palestinians across the territories over the past 24 hours.

This comes as the European Union (EU) on Monday demanded an end to the violent clashes between Israeli military forces and the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah.
