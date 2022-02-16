0
Wednesday 16 February 2022 - 00:51

Hezbollah Will Continue Accumulating Military Power: Sheikh Qassem

Story Code : 979216
Hezbollah Will Continue Accumulating Military Power: Sheikh Qassem
Addressing a Hezbollah ceremony held at Rawdat Shahidayn in Beirut’s Dahiyeh to mark Hezbollah martyr leaders, Sheikh Qassem confirmed that the Resistance will face all challenges of war and siege.

Sheikh Qassem added that Hezbollah will use its power in order to protect Lebanon from the Israeli aggression and greed, noting that the Lebanese political parties, which reject the resistance path, expose Lebanon to all the Israeli dangers.

“We chose the path of resistance which protects Lebanon and deters the Israeli enemy,” Sheikh Qassem said, “We will never accept to surrender.”
