Wednesday 16 February 2022 - 13:28

Assad Meets Shoigu, Discusses Syrian-Russian Military Cooperation

Story Code : 979290
Shoigu briefed al-Assad on the naval drills being conducted by the Russian army’s navy starting off Tartus Port.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the ongoing cooperation between the Russian and Syrian armies, particularly in the war on terror.

Shoigu affirmed that his country is going ahead in cooperation with Syria against terrorism until it regains sovereignty on all its territories, despite attempts by countries that support terrorist organizations to revive them after the losses they have suffered.

“Russia will continue to help the Syrian people pass the impacts of sanctions and the unjust embargo imposed on the country,” Shoigu added.
