Wednesday 16 February 2022 - 13:44

Islamic Jihad: Ready to New Battle, ‘Israel’ to Pay Price for Crimes in Sheikh Jarrah

Islamic Jihad: Ready to New Battle, ‘Israel’ to Pay Price for Crimes in Sheikh Jarrah
Khaled al-Batsh, an Islamic Jihad Politburo member, said in an interview with Palestine Today news website on Tuesday that the resistance group was capable and ready to start a new battle if necessary in response to the ethnic cleansing taking place in Sheikh Jarrah.

The Islamic Jihad senior member warned about what is happening in Sheikh Jarrah, stressing that the resistance group would not remain silent on what was going on in the occupied East al-Quds neighborhood and would not stand idly by if the abuses and ethnic cleansing against the women and men of Palestine continued.

Batsh laid emphasis on the unity of Palestinians and resistance groups against the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces and said, "If the enemy wants to transfer the battle to Gaza in order to take legitimacy, the resistance is capable of moving the battle into the depths of the entity."

"The resistance will bring down [Zionist Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett's government, and he will pay the price for his crimes in Sheikh Jarrah, as what happened with the criminal Benjamin Netanyahu," al-Batsh added.

The Palestinian resistance member further called on the people of the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds to take urgent action to support the people of Sheikh Jarrah, prevent the demolition of their homes, and stop the organized ethnic cleansing taking place in the neighborhood.

Tensions heightened across the Palestinian territories on Sunday, when Zionist occupation forces and settlers renewed their attacks against the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah.

Sheikh Jarrah has been the scene of frequent crackdowns by ‘Israeli’ occupation regime forces on Palestinians rallying against the threatened expulsion of dozens of families from their homes in favor of ‘Israeli’ settler groups.

Since the Tel Aviv occupation regime seized East al-Quds in the 1967 war, Zionist settler organizations have claimed ownership of the Palestinian land in Sheikh Jarrah and have been attempting to evict Palestinians from the area. This is while all ‘Israeli’ settlement structures are considered illegal under international law due to their construction on an occupied territory.
