‘Israel’ Worried Whether Hezbollah’s Alpine Unit Matches the Zionist Military’s
Story Code : 979306
The video showed Hezbollah fighters firing assault rifles and handguns towards ‘Israeli’ targets while on skis and Skidoos.
It also showed the Hezbollah men doing hand-to-hand combat in the snow and with a warning soundbite by Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah saying: “What distinguishes Hezbollah is that enemies fear it even before it takes action!"
The ‘Israeli’ newspaper compared ‘Israeli’ troops in the military’s reserve Alpine Unit with operatives in the video who were wearing white uniforms to camouflage with the snow in South Lebanon.
The Zionist military’s alpine unit consists of reserve soldiers who serve in elite infantry units during their active duty.
Hezbollah has been described by senior ‘Israeli’ military officers as the strongest army in the Middle East after the Zionist occupation military.