0
Wednesday 16 February 2022 - 14:12

‘Israel’ Worried Whether Hezbollah’s Alpine Unit Matches the Zionist Military’s

Story Code : 979306
‘Israel’ Worried Whether Hezbollah’s Alpine Unit Matches the Zionist Military’s
The video showed Hezbollah fighters firing assault rifles and handguns towards ‘Israeli’ targets while on skis and Skidoos.

It also showed the Hezbollah men doing hand-to-hand combat in the snow and with a warning soundbite by Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah saying: “What distinguishes Hezbollah is that enemies fear it even before it takes action!"

The ‘Israeli’ newspaper compared ‘Israeli’ troops in the military’s reserve Alpine Unit with operatives in the video who were wearing white uniforms to camouflage with the snow in South Lebanon.

The Zionist military’s alpine unit consists of reserve soldiers who serve in elite infantry units during their active duty.

Hezbollah has been described by senior ‘Israeli’ military officers as the strongest army in the Middle East after the Zionist occupation military.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen
Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen's Ansarullah
Bahrainis against Normalization Set ‘Israeli’ Flag on Fire, Protest Zionist PM’s Visit
Bahrainis against Normalization Set ‘Israeli’ Flag on Fire, Protest Zionist PM’s Visit
16 February 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Enemies Fear It Even Before It Takes Action
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Enemies Fear It Even Before It Takes Action
16 February 2022
Russia Does Not Want War, Ready To Continue Security Talks: Putin
Russia Does Not Want War, Ready To Continue Security Talks: Putin
16 February 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
15 February 2022
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
15 February 2022
Syria Labels ‘Israeli’ Brutality in Occupied Al-Quds Neighborhood as ‘War Crime’
Syria Labels ‘Israeli’ Brutality in Occupied Al-Quds Neighborhood as ‘War Crime’
15 February 2022
US Sanctions Are Crime against Humanity, Affect Most Vulnerable People: Iran Envoy
US Sanctions Are Crime against Humanity, Affect Most Vulnerable People: Iran Envoy
15 February 2022
US Shedding Crocodile Tears for Yemen: Khatibzadeh
US Shedding Crocodile Tears for Yemen: Khatibzadeh
14 February 2022
Karzai Calls on Biden to Reverse Decision on Afghan Funds
Karzai Calls on Biden to Reverse Decision on Afghan Funds
14 February 2022
Ukraine’s Ambassador to UK Says Kiev ‘Might’ Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War
Ukraine’s Ambassador to UK Says Kiev ‘Might’ Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War
14 February 2022
Bahrain’s Ayatollah Qassim Calls for Constitutional Rule to Replace Al Khalifa Regime
Bahrain’s Ayatollah Qassim Calls for Constitutional Rule to Replace Al Khalifa Regime
14 February 2022
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
12 February 2022