Wednesday 16 February 2022 - 14:21

Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen's Ansarullah

Former US President Donald Trump added Anasarullah to the State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organizations during his final days in office, but his successor, Biden, reversed the decision.

Last year, the US Department of State reversed a last-minute decision by the ex-administration, which put the Anasarullah  fighters on the US list of “foreign terrorist groups” and subjected them to sanctions.

According to Press TV, following the escalation in Yemen’s counterattacks against the UAE last month, Biden said a re-designation of Ansarullah was “under consideration.”

On Tuesday, an Israeli official told The Times of Israel that Abu Dhabi has stepped up its lobbying for the blacklisting of the Yemeni group and enlisted Tel Aviv in the effort.

Israel has told American officials that re-imposing the designation would curb Iran’s regional influence, the official added. “We’re not doing this only for the Emiratis. We believe such a step is in everyone’s interest.”

Additionally, an Israeli source familiar with the matter said that the US National Security Council has warmed to the idea of re-designating Ansarullah, while others in the Biden administration remain more hesitant.

Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, who heads the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was looking "very carefully" at the re-designation issue and was in conversation with other officials.

However, many rights groups have warned that such a move could jeopardize humanitarian work in Yemen and endanger the population. 
