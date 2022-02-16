0
Wednesday 16 February 2022 - 21:38

Russia Ends Military Drills in Crimea, will Return some Troops to Bases as West Remains Skeptic

“The units of the Southern Military District, which have completed their participation in tactical exercises on the training grounds of the Crimean Peninsula, are marching to their permanent deployment points by rail,” said the Russian Defense Ministry in a statement on Wednesday.
 
It also released footage on its Zvezda television channel showing tanks, armored personnel carriers and mobile artillery elements of the 42nd motorized rifle division crossing the Crimean Bridge and heading away from the peninsular at night time.
 
The statement on the termination of military drills in Crimea came just a day after Moscow announced that some units of the southern and western military districts had completed their exercises near Ukraine and begun to move toward their bases. However, it said some of its military exercises at the border, including those with Belarus, would continue.
 
Russia and NATO have been at odds over Ukraine. Western countries accuse Russia of preparing for an invasion of Ukraine by massing 100,000 troops and armaments near the border with that country. Rejecting the allegation, Moscow says the troop build-up is defensive as NATO has increased its activity near Russian borders.
 
Separately on Wednesday, NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg claimed that Russia was actually deploying more troops towards Ukraine's borders, contradicting Moscow’s announcement of withdrawal.
 
The anti-Russia sentiment instigated by the Western governments comes as Moscow on multiple occasions has rejected NATO claims of a Russian invasion.
 
The Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has already said NATO suffered from a “handicap” that prevented it from “soberly assessing the situation.”
 
On Tuesday and during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow, Putin said he was undertaking “a partial withdrawal of troops from the areas of our exercises.”
 
 
    
 
