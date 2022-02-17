Pelosi: US Support for ‘Israel’ Remains ‘Ironclad’

Islam Times - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that Washington support for the Zionist entity remains ‘ironclad’.

During her visit to the occupied territories, Pelosi addressed the Israeli Knesset, stressing US’ support to the Israeli regime.She “stuck to what the US and Israel have in common, particularly on their desires to rein in Iran’s nuclear capabilities and find a path toward peace with the Palestinians,” Israeli media reported.“The US remains ironclad, I keep using that word, in our support of Israel’s security and its regional stability,” Pelosi said with her counterpart, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, standing nearby.“We are together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development. The nuclear threat by Iran is a global one. It is a threat to the world,” she added.