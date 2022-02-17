0
Thursday 17 February 2022 - 02:06

Ankara Reportedly Aims to Expel Hamas Military Leaders

Hürriyet Newspaper wrote that Ankara has been holding secret talks with a number of countries in the region for about a year and a half, perhaps with the aim of finding a new residence for Hamas members.

Ankara has informed Hamas that the movement members' who hold military positions will not stay in Turkey and the country will not provide military assistance to Hamas, but Hamas' political activities in the country will continue, according to the report.

A Hebrew newspaper also wrote in this regard that the Zionist regime has not yet confirmed or denied the news.

Recently, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the normalization of Turkey's relations with the Israeli regime will not lead to a change in its policies towards the Palestinians.

Head of the Zionist regime Isaac Herzog is set to visit Turkey in the upcoming weeks.

Zionist sources reported that a high-level Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat ÖNAL and the Turkish President's spokesman İbrahim Kalın will pay a visit to occupied Palestine this week to meet with Alon Ushpiz, Director-General of the Zionist regime foreign ministry, and a number of other Zionist officials.

During a visit to Turkey in December last year, Ushpiz reviewed the arrangements for Herzog's visit to Turkey and improve relations between Ankara and the Zionist regime.

According to Sputnik news agency, the Zionist regime's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had previously said that the regime is cautious about Turkish President initiatives, adding that everything is going slowly and gradually.

Herzog's visit to Turkey will be the first visit of the Zionist regime to this country after more than a decade of tension between the two sides.
