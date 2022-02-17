Russian Official on Syria: Terrorist Threat Coming from US-controlled Areas Concerning

Islam Times - Moscow is concerned over the situation on US-controlled territories in Syria, where a threat of international terrorism is coming from, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said.

"We are seriously concerned over the current situation on territories that are not controlled by [Syrian legitimate] authorities, in particular in Idlib, on the Euphrates eastern bank, and in al-Tanf, where the Americans continue their illegal presence. The United States’ recent operation to neutralize ISIL leader Abu Ibrahim [al-Hashimi] al-Qurayshi in the Idlib de-escalation zone is vivid evidence that this is where the major threat of international terrorism comes from," he said according to TASS.He also recalled the attack on the al-Sinaa prison in al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria staged by ISIL militants in January, when "several hundreds of dangerous terrorists found themselves free.""These facts point to the necessity of the soonest restoration of the Syrian government’s control over the entire territory of the country and the establishment of efficient international cooperation with Damascus in the anti-terrorism sphere," Syromolotov stressed.