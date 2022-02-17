Tehran, Seoul in Talks over Frozen Assets

Islam Times - Iranian and South Korean officials held a meeting in Seoul to discuss ways to free Tehran’s frozen assets in South Korea.

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that they have had a meeting with an Iranian delegation in Seoul to explore ways to release Iran’s funds frozen in the country.Seoul and Tehran are holding working-level consultations seeking ways to resolve the issue of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea due to US sanctions.South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that government officials from Iran and South Korea were joined by Iranian company representatives and bankers in Seoul for the two-day discussions.Last month, Seoul and Tehran agreed to launch a working-level dialog on the sidelines of multilateral talks in Vienna to restore the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program.Earlier, the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and South Korea met in Austria to discuss Tehran's blocked money in Seoul banks."South Korea and Iran plan to hold working-level talks in Seoul next month to find ways to resolve the years-long dispute over Tehran's frozen assets," Yonhap was quoted as saying by an informed source.At the meeting, which was held at the request of the Korean side and held at the mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Vienna, the Deputy Foreign Minister of South Korea, referring to the importance of Seoul-Tehran relations, explained the blocked Iranian assets with South Korea, saying that his country is trying to repay its debt to Iran.The frozen asset issue started in 2018 when former US President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal and reinstated economic sanctions against Iran.Iranian authorities have said on several occasions that they expect South Korea to do more on the release of nearly $8.5 billion blocked illegally at two South Korean banks under the pretext of the United States’ sanctions against the Islamic Republic.It had been previously agreed for the funds to be used by Iran towards the purchase of humanitarian items, something that has again been prevented as a result of Korea’s commitment to honor the sanctions.Tehran has been returning Seoul’s refusal towards cooperation by exercising restrictions on imports from South Korea.