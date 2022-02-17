0
Thursday 17 February 2022 - 10:42

Iran’s Top Nuclear Negotiator: It’s Time for ‘Serious Decisions’

Story Code : 979437
Iran’s Top Nuclear Negotiator: It’s Time for ‘Serious Decisions’
“After weeks of intensive talks, we are closer than ever to an agreement; nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, though.

Our negotiating partners need to be realistic, avoid intransigence and heed lessons of past 4yrs.

Time for their serious decisions,” Baqeri Kani tweeted on Wednesday.

The United States left the deal in 2018, returning the sanctions that it had lifted. The Austrian capital of Vienna has been hosting eight rounds of talks to examine the potential of removal of the inhumane and illegal sanctions and a US return to the accord.

The top Iranian negotiator’s remarks echoed those made earlier by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, in which the top diplomat asserted that a final agreement hinged on the other side’s conduct.

“The Iranian side’s initiatives have put an agreement within reach, but the conclusion of a final agreement depends on the Western side’s responsible conduct,” Amir Abdollahian said he had told the European official on Tuesday.

The Western side that is attending the talks includes the UK, France, and Germany, US allies that have been complying closely with Washington’s sanctions against Tehran.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza
‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza
Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit
Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit
17 February 2022
US Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets to Germany
US Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets to Germany
17 February 2022
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Damascus Countryside
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Damascus Countryside
17 February 2022
Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen
Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen's Ansarullah
16 February 2022
Bahrainis against Normalization Set ‘Israeli’ Flag on Fire, Protest Zionist PM’s Visit
Bahrainis against Normalization Set ‘Israeli’ Flag on Fire, Protest Zionist PM’s Visit
16 February 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Enemies Fear It Even Before It Takes Action
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Enemies Fear It Even Before It Takes Action
16 February 2022
Russia Does Not Want War, Ready To Continue Security Talks: Putin
Russia Does Not Want War, Ready To Continue Security Talks: Putin
16 February 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
15 February 2022
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
15 February 2022
Syria Labels ‘Israeli’ Brutality in Occupied Al-Quds Neighborhood as ‘War Crime’
Syria Labels ‘Israeli’ Brutality in Occupied Al-Quds Neighborhood as ‘War Crime’
15 February 2022
US Sanctions Are Crime against Humanity, Affect Most Vulnerable People: Iran Envoy
US Sanctions Are Crime against Humanity, Affect Most Vulnerable People: Iran Envoy
15 February 2022
US Shedding Crocodile Tears for Yemen: Khatibzadeh
US Shedding Crocodile Tears for Yemen: Khatibzadeh
14 February 2022