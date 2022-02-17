0
Thursday 17 February 2022 - 10:43

Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit

Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers' Treachery after Zionist PM's Visit
Speaking at a ceremony in Beirut on Wednesday, Sheikh Qassem described ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s recent visit to Manama as an “act of treachery committed by the Bahraini leaders.”

“If they think normalization would protect them from [consequences of shirking] their responsibilities towards their people and towards the rights that are wasted, they are wrong,” he went on to say, adding that “if they think that ‘Israel’ will offer them something, they are wrong.”

Sheikh Qassem further pointed to the Tel Aviv regime’s occupation of the Palestinian territories and wreaking havoc there, saying ‘Israel’ seeks to “own all the land” by killing and arresting Palestinians.

“Bahrain has committed a historical crime with normalization,” Sheikh Qassem said, adding that leaders of the Manama regime and those of all the Gulf states that have normalized or want to normalize ties with Tel Aviv would soon find that they have lost everything, including the trust of their peoples as well as their conscience.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Hezbollah deputy secretary general laid emphasis on that the honorable and free nations as well as the resistance would ultimately emerge victorious in the confrontation with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.

Bennett arrived in Manama on Monday in the highest-level visit since the two sides normalized their relations under a 2020 US-brokered deal.

Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates, signed a normalization deal with the Tel Aviv regime in a ceremony hosted by former US president Donald Trump at the White House in September 2020.

Sudan and Morocco followed suit later in the year and inked similar US-brokered normalization deals with the occupying regime.

Palestinians slammed the deals as a treacherous “stab in the back” and a betrayal of their cause against the decades-long ‘Israeli’ occupation of Palestinian territories.

Bennett’s two-day visit to Manama, which coincided with the 11th anniversary of the February 14 uprising against Bahrain’s pro-‘Israel’ and pro-West Al Khalifa ruling family, triggered mass protests in the kingdom.
