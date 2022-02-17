0
Thursday 17 February 2022 - 11:02

US General Issues China Warning

Story Code : 979442
US General Issues China Warning
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow on Wednesday, General Kenneth Wilsbach, the head of the US Pacific Air Forces, weighed in on Beijing’s position in the worsening row between the two eastern European nations.

“From the standpoint of will China see what’s happening in Europe and... try to do something here in the Indo-Pacific – absolutely yes, that’s a concern,” he said, claiming that the Asian nation “would want to take advantage.”

“It won’t be surprising if they tried something that may be provocative, and see how the international community reacts,” Wilsbach added.

According to the general, Beijing views crises based on whether “this is an opportunity for gain.”

His remarks come amid months of speculation over the impasse between East and West, with Washington and several of its allies in Europe repeatedly sounding the alarm that Moscow’s armed forces could soon order an invasion into Ukraine. On Tuesday, Moscow’s Ministry of Defense announced that its troops had completed their training drills in Belarus and would begin the process of returning to their permanent bases.

The Kremlin, however, has consistently rejected that it has any intentions of striking its neighbor and has looked to gain security guarantees which would rule out NATO’s enlargement closer to Russia’s borders, a move for which Beijing has expressed its support.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping released a joint declaration opposing “the further expansion of NATO,” and also called “for the North Atlantic Alliance to refrain from ideological approaches from the time of the Cold War.”

Washington has long accused Beijing of staging provocations against Taiwan, which it views as an inalienable part of its territory. In early December, US Assistant Defense Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner accused China’s army of “likely preparing for a contingency to unify” the island with the mainland. China has often condemned the US’ close ties with Taipei as interference in its internal affairs.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza
‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza
Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit
Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit
17 February 2022
US Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets to Germany
US Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets to Germany
17 February 2022
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Damascus Countryside
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Damascus Countryside
17 February 2022
Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen
Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen's Ansarullah
16 February 2022
Bahrainis against Normalization Set ‘Israeli’ Flag on Fire, Protest Zionist PM’s Visit
Bahrainis against Normalization Set ‘Israeli’ Flag on Fire, Protest Zionist PM’s Visit
16 February 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Enemies Fear It Even Before It Takes Action
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Enemies Fear It Even Before It Takes Action
16 February 2022
Russia Does Not Want War, Ready To Continue Security Talks: Putin
Russia Does Not Want War, Ready To Continue Security Talks: Putin
16 February 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
15 February 2022
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
15 February 2022
Syria Labels ‘Israeli’ Brutality in Occupied Al-Quds Neighborhood as ‘War Crime’
Syria Labels ‘Israeli’ Brutality in Occupied Al-Quds Neighborhood as ‘War Crime’
15 February 2022
US Sanctions Are Crime against Humanity, Affect Most Vulnerable People: Iran Envoy
US Sanctions Are Crime against Humanity, Affect Most Vulnerable People: Iran Envoy
15 February 2022
US Shedding Crocodile Tears for Yemen: Khatibzadeh
US Shedding Crocodile Tears for Yemen: Khatibzadeh
14 February 2022