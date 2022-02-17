‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza

Islam Times - The Tel Aviv establishment is worried that escalating attacks against Palestinians in the occupied al-Quds Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood could lead to another military confrontation with the resistance groups based in the Gaza Strip, a senior ‘Israeli’ diplomatic official said Tuesday.

Zionist leaders fear the ‘Israeli’ attacks in Sheikh Jarrah may once again snowball into open fighting in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with Hamas warning of a “severe” response following the latest confrontations.“A deterioration in Sheikh Jarrah could lead to an escalation,” the official, part of Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s entourage, told reporters traveling with the premier in Bahrain.“There is a responsibility to prevent escalations that can lead to very difficult things… It’s no joke,” the official added.Earlier, a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement warned that the group will not stand idly by as the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime forces and Zionist settlers brutalize Palestinians in the occupied East al-Quds neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.Khaled al-Batsh, an Islamic Jihad Politburo member, said in an interview with Palestine Today news website on Tuesday that the resistance group was capable and ready to start a new battle if necessary in response to the ethnic cleansing taking place in Sheikh Jarrah.Tensions heightened across the Palestinian territories on Sunday, when Zionist occupation forces and settlers renewed their attacks against the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah.Sheikh Jarrah has been the scene of frequent crackdowns by ‘Israeli’ occupation regime forces on Palestinians rallying against the threatened expulsion of dozens of families from their homes in favor of ‘Israeli’ settler groups.Since the Tel Aviv occupation regime seized East al-Quds in the 1967 war, Zionist settler organizations have claimed ownership of the Palestinian land in Sheikh Jarrah and have been attempting to evict Palestinians from the area. This is while all ‘Israeli’ settlement structures are considered illegal under international law due to their construction on an occupied territory.