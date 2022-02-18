Ulyanov: US Must Take First Step Towards a Final Agreement

Islam Times - Russia's permanent representative to international organizations based in Vienna, supported the views of the Iranian delegation in negotiations and stated that the United States should take the first step towards reaching a final agreement.

The 8th round of talks in the Capital of Austria between Iran and other parties in the framework of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumed on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.The Vienna talks have seen some progress due to the initiatives of the Iranian negotiating team, but Joe Biden's reluctance to compensate for the former US administration's illegal actions and the continuing of maximum pressure has cast doubt on the country's seriousness in returning to JCPOA; thus leading to prolonging of negotiations.Speaking to reporters on Thursday night that the Vienna talks are in the final stages, Ulyanov referred to a tweet from Ali Bagheri Kani, the senior negotiator of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Vienna, stating that it is time for the negotiating parties to decide; meanwhile, Ulyanov said he fully supports Bagheri's idea.Wang Qun, head of the Chinese delegation to the Vienna talks, also said that the next few days would be crucial, noting that all parties to the talks had responded to the text proposed by the European Union.The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, tweeted on Tuesday, referring to a telephone conversation with EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell, that the initiatives of the Iranian side have made the agreement available, but reaching a final agreement depends on the responsible behavior of the Western side."The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a responsible country, has repeatedly stated that as the United States violated the JCPOA, it is Washington that must return to the agreement with the lifting of sanctions, and also the fulfillment of US commitments needs to be verified.