Venezuela to Expand Military Cooperation with Russia: Maduro

Islam Times - Venezuela will expand cooperation with Russia in the military sphere to defend peace and its sovereignty, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We have reviewed military cooperation plans and endorsed an area for strong military cooperation between Russia and Venezuela to defend peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Venezolana de Television quoted him as saying."Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino have clear instructions on this matter. We will expand the program [of cooperation] with such military power as Russia," he added, TASS reported."Russia is fully supported by Venezuela in the face of the threats from NATO and the Western world," he stressed.On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov began his visit to Venezuela. Borisov co-chairs the intergovernmental commission on trade-and-economic and technical cooperation with Venezuela. The Russian delegation includes officials from the finance ministry, energy ministry, ministries of economic development, of industry and trade, agriculture, and others.