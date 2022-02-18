0
Friday 18 February 2022 - 09:34

‘Israel’ Not Cooperating With UN Probe of Gaza War Crimes

Meirav Eilon Shahar, the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime's ambassador to the UN and international organizations in Geneva, made the remarks in a letter, which she personally delivered to Navi Pillay, the head of the Commission of Inquiry that has been established by the UN Human Rights Council [UNHRC].

"…there is simply no reason to believe that ‘Israel’ will receive reasonable, equitable, and non-discriminatory treatment from the Council, or from this Commission of Inquiry [COI]," claimed Shahar.

"This COI is sure to be yet another sorry chapter in the efforts to demonize ‘Israel’,” she further alleged.

The ‘Israeli’ regime launched the war last May after Palestinians in the Gaza Strip rose up in protests in solidarity with their fellow countrymen in the ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank, who were facing a significantly ferocious crackdown by Tel Aviv.

The war killed at least 248 Palestinians, including more than 60 children, and injured upwards of 1,200 others.

The war was the fourth wholesale military campaign by the occupying regime against the densely-populated Palestinian enclave.

Michelle Bachelet, the former UN high commissioner for human rights, told the Council back then that the ‘Israeli’ strikes might have constituted “war crimes.”
