Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation military’s chief of staff, Aviv Kochavi, traveled on Thursday evening to Singapore for an official visit to take part in the annual Singapore Airshow 2022.

Kochavi’s ‘Israeli’ Airforce plane headed east, crossing the Saudi airspace, then made a touch-and-go landing in Abu Dhabi.During his stay in Singapore, Kochavi is expected to hold several security meetings.Days earlier, the Zionist regime’s war ministry inaugurated the ‘Israeli’ wing in the biggest international exhibition in Asia.