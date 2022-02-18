0
Friday 18 February 2022 - 11:10

Iran Warns against ‘Dangerous’ Misinformation Disguised as Reporting

Story Code : 979603
“Misinformation disguised as reporting is dangerous,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote in post on twitter, while slamming a fake news that was published by some western media regarding the ongoing Vienna Talks.

“The final deal to let the US return to the JCPOA will be far from the unsourced spin making the rounds,” the spokesman added, indicating that the return of the US to the deal will not be “a bilateral agreement either.”

He also gave a heads up for “more spin” as we “approach final days” of the negotiations in Vienna.

Iran and the remaining participants to the JCPOA have been holding talks in Vienna since April last year with the aim of reviving the deal by bringing the US into full compliance.

The US left the JCPOA in May 2018 under former president Donald Trump. The Vienna talks began on a promise by Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, to rejoin the deal and repeal the so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran. Biden, however, has so far failed to undo Trump’s own undoing of Barack Obama’s Iran policy, which led to the JCPOA in June 2015.

The eighth round of the Vienna talks began on December 27 with a focus on the removal of all sanctions that the United States had imposed on Iran after its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA. The US is not allowed to directly attend the talks due to its pullout in 2018 from the deal with Iran.
