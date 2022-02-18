0
Israel-Palestine Conflict Resolution Key to Peace, Stability in West Asia: Arab League Chief

Speaking at the 32nd Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Thursday, Aboul Gheit underlined that the Palestinian issue remains a burning issue for all Arabs and Muslims of the world, stating that everyone should assume their responsibility in this regard.

“Peace, stability and security will not be established in this part of the world, unless Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories comes to an end and an independent Palestinian state is formed on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East al-Quds as its capital,” he noted.

He went on to say that “the Arab world is going through a difficult historical stage, where geopolitical threats are rising.”

“Security, economic and social challenges facing our societies and governments are intensifying. Dangerous ambitions in addition to expansionist and offensive policies are being pursued by some parties in the region with the aim of expanding hegemony and dominion,” Aboul Gheit pointed out.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East al-Quds as its capital.    

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on occupied land. The United Nations Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the Occupied Territories in several resolutions.
