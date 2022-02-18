0
Friday 18 February 2022 - 22:27

Daesh Leader of Anbar, Aide Killed in Iraqi Army Airstrike

Daesh Leader of Anbar, Aide Killed in Iraqi Army Airstrike
The Iraqi aircraft were able to target the vehicle transporting the terrorist Muthanna Khidr Kamel Shatran, also known as Abu Malukah, and one of his assistants, according to a statement released by the Media Cell.
 
The statement also added that various Iraqi security units continue to hunt down remnants of Daesh (ISIS of ISIL) terrorists and their leaders with "unrelenting" determination, Almayadeen reported.
 
Meanwhile, Major General Yahya Rasool, a spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also indicated in a tweet that the Iraqi Air Force Command carried out a successful airstrike in the Al-Tabat area in Al-Anbar, which resulted in the killing of an ISIS leader and his aide.
 
A few days ago, the Military Spokesperson for Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Jaafar Al-Husseini said the goal behind the military presence in Al-Anbar province is the prevention of having any security gaps and countering ISIS militants.
 
He added that the military force that had entered Al-Anbar had been positioned in Al-Karmah area, amid reports that ISIS was planning to enter the region.
 
Moreover, the Iraqi forces discovered, 36 artifacts on Thursday in a tunnel previously used by ISIS terrorists, east of Mosul, a security source reported.
 
Citing a source, the Shafaq News agency reported that ISIS terrorists stole the artifacts during Nineveh's invasion by the terrorist organization back in 2014.
