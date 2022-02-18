0
Friday 18 February 2022 - 23:16

Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished: Statement

Story Code : 979698
Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished: Statement
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:
 
On Friday, February 18th, 2022, the Islamic Resistance launched its “Hassan” Drone inside the occupied Palestinian territories in which it entered and roamed the targeted area for 40 minutes in a reconnaissance mission over an area of 70 kilometers northern occupied Palestine.
 
Despite all of the enemy’s successive attempts to bring it down, the “Hassan” Drone returned from the occupied territories safe and sound after accomplishing its required mission successfully; however, all of the enemy’s measures in place didn’t affect its movement.
 
{And victory is not except from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise} – Holy Quran | Al Imran, 126
Related Stories
Hezbollah, Amal Movement Agree to Attend Government Sessions Devoted to Approve State Budget, Economic Recovery Plan: Statement
Islam Times - Hezbollah and Amal Movement announced on Saturday ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
‘Israel’ Not Cooperating With UN Probe of Gaza War Crimes
‘Israel’ Not Cooperating With UN Probe of Gaza War Crimes
18 February 2022
Enemies Employing Sanctions, Divisive Policies as They Continue Aggression in Yemen: Ansarullah Chief
Enemies Employing Sanctions, Divisive Policies as They Continue Aggression in Yemen: Ansarullah Chief
18 February 2022
‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza
‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza
17 February 2022
Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit
Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit
17 February 2022
US Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets to Germany
US Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets to Germany
17 February 2022
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Damascus Countryside
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Damascus Countryside
17 February 2022
Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen
Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen's Ansarullah
16 February 2022
Bahrainis against Normalization Set ‘Israeli’ Flag on Fire, Protest Zionist PM’s Visit
Bahrainis against Normalization Set ‘Israeli’ Flag on Fire, Protest Zionist PM’s Visit
16 February 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Enemies Fear It Even Before It Takes Action
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Enemies Fear It Even Before It Takes Action
16 February 2022
Russia Does Not Want War, Ready To Continue Security Talks: Putin
Russia Does Not Want War, Ready To Continue Security Talks: Putin
16 February 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
15 February 2022
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
15 February 2022