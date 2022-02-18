0
Friday 18 February 2022 - 23:30

Bahrainis Hold Fresh Rallies against Israeli Normalization, Aal-e Khalifah Regime

Stomping on the Zionist regime's flag, the protesters chanted slogans against the Israeli regime's officials and their mercenaries.
 
During their protest rallies on Friday, the demonstrators also marked the eleventh anniversary of the February 14 uprising against the Aal-e Khalifah regime as it continues its heavy-handed crackdown on dissent in Bahrain.
 
In a statement, Bahrain’s main opposition group discredited the "security agreement" that reportedly paves the way for "intelligence and military training cooperation" between the occupying regime and Manama.
 
The al-Wefaq National Islamic Society said the deal lacks all legitimacy, asserting that Bahrain’s ruling Al Khalifah regime “does not have any popular mandate” for entering such agreements with the Israeli regime.
 
In a statement carried by the state news agency on Saturday, Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry confirmed media reports that an Israeli officer will be stationed in the tiny Persian Gulf country, which plays host to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.
 
Demonstrators in Bahrain share one central demand. They want the Al Khalifah regime to relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established. Manama, however, has gone to considerable lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent.
