Islam Times - Just after the Islamic Resistance issued a statement in which it confirmed launching a reconnaissance drone into the skies of occupied Palestine, a number of Israeli warplanes violated the Lebanese sovereignty and flew over Beirut’s Dahiyeh at low altitudes.

Dahiyeh locals expressed their satisfaction with the success of the Islamic resistance, understinmating the Zionist move.

It is worth noting that the Islamic Resistance flew Mersad drone in 2004 and Ayyoub UAV in 2012 over occupied Palestine.

The Zionist violation highlighted the case of anarchy of fear which stormed the entity after Hezbollah succeeded in flying a drone over occupied Palestine despite all the Israeli defensive measures.