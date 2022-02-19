0
Saturday 19 February 2022 - 07:41

Syrian Citizens Prevent US Convoy from Entering Al-Qamishli

Story Code : 979743
Syrian Citizens Prevent US Convoy from Entering Al-Qamishli
The northeastern regions of Syria have always witnessed the actions of the inhabitants of this region in expelling the convoys of the American occupying forces and rejecting them. The move comes in response to US aggression and looting of the Syrian resources.

The United States is occupying areas in eastern and northeastern Syria where oil and gas wells are located and, in addition to supporting terrorists, is trying to plunder Syrian resources with the help of its affiliated Kurdish Democratic Forces.

According to the official Syrian News Agency (SANA), residents of the village of 'Karish' in the city of Al-Qamishli in the northeastern Syrian province of Al-Hasakah on Friday night, with the help of Syrian army forces, prevented the US coalition military convoy from entering the village and threw stones at vehicles and threw stones at US military vehicles, forcing them to retreat.

"US military presence in Syria is illegal and it must end as soon as possible. Syria can no longer tolerate the continued presence of the Americans on its soil," Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said in a statement.

In recent years, the United States has plagued the region's people and oil resources in the West Asian region, particularly Syria, a move that the ISIL terrorist outfit has previously carried out in Syria and Iraq.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
‘Israel’ Not Cooperating With UN Probe of Gaza War Crimes
‘Israel’ Not Cooperating With UN Probe of Gaza War Crimes
18 February 2022
Enemies Employing Sanctions, Divisive Policies as They Continue Aggression in Yemen: Ansarullah Chief
Enemies Employing Sanctions, Divisive Policies as They Continue Aggression in Yemen: Ansarullah Chief
18 February 2022
‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza
‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza
17 February 2022
Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit
Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit
17 February 2022
US Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets to Germany
US Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets to Germany
17 February 2022
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Damascus Countryside
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Damascus Countryside
17 February 2022
Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen
Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen's Ansarullah
16 February 2022
Bahrainis against Normalization Set ‘Israeli’ Flag on Fire, Protest Zionist PM’s Visit
Bahrainis against Normalization Set ‘Israeli’ Flag on Fire, Protest Zionist PM’s Visit
16 February 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Enemies Fear It Even Before It Takes Action
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Enemies Fear It Even Before It Takes Action
16 February 2022
Russia Does Not Want War, Ready To Continue Security Talks: Putin
Russia Does Not Want War, Ready To Continue Security Talks: Putin
16 February 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
15 February 2022
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
15 February 2022