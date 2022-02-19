Syrian Citizens Prevent US Convoy from Entering Al-Qamishli

Islam Times - Villagers in the northeastern Syrian province of al-Hasakah prevented a convoy of US troops from entering their village.

The northeastern regions of Syria have always witnessed the actions of the inhabitants of this region in expelling the convoys of the American occupying forces and rejecting them. The move comes in response to US aggression and looting of the Syrian resources.The United States is occupying areas in eastern and northeastern Syria where oil and gas wells are located and, in addition to supporting terrorists, is trying to plunder Syrian resources with the help of its affiliated Kurdish Democratic Forces.According to the official Syrian News Agency (SANA), residents of the village of 'Karish' in the city of Al-Qamishli in the northeastern Syrian province of Al-Hasakah on Friday night, with the help of Syrian army forces, prevented the US coalition military convoy from entering the village and threw stones at vehicles and threw stones at US military vehicles, forcing them to retreat."US military presence in Syria is illegal and it must end as soon as possible. Syria can no longer tolerate the continued presence of the Americans on its soil," Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said in a statement.In recent years, the United States has plagued the region's people and oil resources in the West Asian region, particularly Syria, a move that the ISIL terrorist outfit has previously carried out in Syria and Iraq.