0
Saturday 19 February 2022 - 07:44

Police Still Clashing with People in Canada

Story Code : 979744
Police Still Clashing with People in Canada
Police pushed into crowds of demonstrators to clear them from the streets of downtown Ottawa on Friday, arresting more than 100 and hauling away vehicles that had been blocking the capital's core for over three weeks in a protest against pandemic restrictions, according to Reuters.

So far, 422,219,122 people have been infected with the coronavirus disease. The total death toll also has reached 5,892,894.

Fearing escalation or violence, Ottawa police had sought to disperse protesters with fines and threats of arrest, but on Friday hundreds of officers moved in despite frigid temperatures and freshly fallen snow, slowly clearing one part of the city.

Police accused the protesters of showing "assaultive behaviour" and forcing mounted police to move in "to create critical space" in the late afternoon. 

At least one military-style armored vehicle was seen downtown, and there were at least eight helmeted officers on horseback. Some police carried guns, and others what looked like tear gas launchers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
‘Israel’ Not Cooperating With UN Probe of Gaza War Crimes
‘Israel’ Not Cooperating With UN Probe of Gaza War Crimes
18 February 2022
Enemies Employing Sanctions, Divisive Policies as They Continue Aggression in Yemen: Ansarullah Chief
Enemies Employing Sanctions, Divisive Policies as They Continue Aggression in Yemen: Ansarullah Chief
18 February 2022
‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza
‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza
17 February 2022
Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit
Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit
17 February 2022
US Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets to Germany
US Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets to Germany
17 February 2022
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Damascus Countryside
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Damascus Countryside
17 February 2022
Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen
Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen's Ansarullah
16 February 2022
Bahrainis against Normalization Set ‘Israeli’ Flag on Fire, Protest Zionist PM’s Visit
Bahrainis against Normalization Set ‘Israeli’ Flag on Fire, Protest Zionist PM’s Visit
16 February 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Enemies Fear It Even Before It Takes Action
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Enemies Fear It Even Before It Takes Action
16 February 2022
Russia Does Not Want War, Ready To Continue Security Talks: Putin
Russia Does Not Want War, Ready To Continue Security Talks: Putin
16 February 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
15 February 2022
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
15 February 2022