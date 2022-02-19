0
Saturday 19 February 2022 - 07:46

Hamas Condemns Australia Plan to Blacklist Group: Biased Move

Hamas Condemns Australia Plan to Blacklist Group: Biased Move
“We deplore the Australian government’s move to designate our movement as a ‘terrorist’ organization. We categorically refuse this designation as it points to clear bias towards the Israeli occupation at the expense of our rightful cause,” Hamas said in a statement on Friday.

The group stressed meanwhile that this move contradicts with the international law which guarantees people’s right to defend their land and resist the occupation.

Australian government’s plan turns a blind eye on the Israeli occupation’s repressive measures against Palestinian people, Hamas said, noting that such measures are reported by rights groups like Amnesty International which recorded Israeli violation in a report earlier this month.

The Palestinian Resistance movement called on Canberra to backtrack on this plan, stressing that Hamas is a national liberation movement that was elected in a democratic vote and will go ahead with its battle to regain the rights of the Palestinian people.
