Hamas Condemns Australia Plan to Blacklist Group: Biased Move

Islam Times - Hamas condemned a plan by the Australian government to designate the whole of the Palestinian Resistance movement as an outlawed “terrorist” organization.

“We deplore the Australian government’s move to designate our movement as a ‘terrorist’ organization. We categorically refuse this designation as it points to clear bias towards the Israeli occupation at the expense of our rightful cause,” Hamas said in a statement on Friday.The group stressed meanwhile that this move contradicts with the international law which guarantees people’s right to defend their land and resist the occupation.Australian government’s plan turns a blind eye on the Israeli occupation’s repressive measures against Palestinian people, Hamas said, noting that such measures are reported by rights groups like Amnesty International which recorded Israeli violation in a report earlier this month.The Palestinian Resistance movement called on Canberra to backtrack on this plan, stressing that Hamas is a national liberation movement that was elected in a democratic vote and will go ahead with its battle to regain the rights of the Palestinian people.