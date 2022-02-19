Russia Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of US Occupation Forces in Syria

Islam Times - Russia renewed its demand for the withdrawal of the US occupation forces from Syria and respecting its territorial integrity and sovereignty, noting that the foreign presence impedes resolving the crisis in the country.

Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in an interview with AT that some parties have linked their fate to the illegitimate presence of the US in Syria, and this is a matter of big concern as it threatens stability in the region, calling for the withdrawal of foreign occupation forces from Syria to achieve stability, the return of the displaced and the reconstruction.Bogdanov renewed his country’s stance calling for respecting Syria’s territorial integrity and its effect constitution, noting the importance of Syrians’ participation in a dialogue on the basis of their country’s territorial integrity and independence.