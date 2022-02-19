0
Saturday 19 February 2022 - 07:53

Russia Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of US Occupation Forces in Syria

Story Code : 979746
Russia Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of US Occupation Forces in Syria
Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in an interview with AT that some parties have linked their fate to the illegitimate presence of the US in Syria, and this is a matter of big concern as it threatens stability in the region, calling for the withdrawal of foreign occupation forces from Syria to achieve stability, the return of the displaced and the reconstruction.

Bogdanov renewed his country’s stance calling for respecting Syria’s territorial integrity and its effect constitution, noting the importance of Syrians’ participation in a dialogue on the basis of their country’s territorial integrity and independence.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
‘Israel’ Not Cooperating With UN Probe of Gaza War Crimes
‘Israel’ Not Cooperating With UN Probe of Gaza War Crimes
18 February 2022
Enemies Employing Sanctions, Divisive Policies as They Continue Aggression in Yemen: Ansarullah Chief
Enemies Employing Sanctions, Divisive Policies as They Continue Aggression in Yemen: Ansarullah Chief
18 February 2022
‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza
‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza
17 February 2022
Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit
Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit
17 February 2022
US Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets to Germany
US Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets to Germany
17 February 2022
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Damascus Countryside
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Damascus Countryside
17 February 2022
Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen
Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen's Ansarullah
16 February 2022
Bahrainis against Normalization Set ‘Israeli’ Flag on Fire, Protest Zionist PM’s Visit
Bahrainis against Normalization Set ‘Israeli’ Flag on Fire, Protest Zionist PM’s Visit
16 February 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Enemies Fear It Even Before It Takes Action
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Enemies Fear It Even Before It Takes Action
16 February 2022
Russia Does Not Want War, Ready To Continue Security Talks: Putin
Russia Does Not Want War, Ready To Continue Security Talks: Putin
16 February 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
Ansarullah Leader: Alliance with US, ‘Israel’ Greatest Threat to Muslim World
15 February 2022
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
Ukraine Crisis: US Closes Embassy, Destroys Computers As Germany’s Scholz Flies to Moscow
15 February 2022