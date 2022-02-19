Zionists Brutal Attacks on WB Leaves 123 Palestinians Injured

Islam Times - The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that 123 Palestinians were seriously injured in Friday's attacks by Zionist militants on various parts of the West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in a statement issued on Saturday announced that following the brutal attacks on Palestinian protesters by Zionist militants on Friday, 123 people were seriously injured.Some of them are in critical condition, the statement added.The Palestinian Ministry also announced that the Zionists have attacked Sheikh Jarrah again, leaving several people wounded.Recently, the Zionist regime's military has been increasing its aggression on the residents of the "Sheikh Jarrah" area in occupied Quds.The Palestinian Resistance groups have widely confronted the attacks.About a week ago, the Zionists launched a brutal attack on the Sheikh Jarrah area, destroying Palestinians' homes.Such brutal acts are carried out due to completing the process of Judaization of Quds. The process began in 1948 with the demolition of Palestinian homes and the forced Palestinians to immigrate by Jewish immigration agencies.Recently, Residents of Sheikh Jarrah issued a message to the Zionists, saying that they will not give up even a single inch of their land and will confront the occupiers.