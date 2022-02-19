0
Saturday 19 February 2022 - 09:19

Millions Take Shelter in UK as Storm Eunice Threatens Europe

The UK capital was placed under its first ever "red" weather warning, meaning there is "danger to life". The same level of alert was in place across southern England and South Wales, where schools were closed and transport paralyzed.

Eunice knocked out power to 80,000 homes and businesses in Ireland and more than 5,000 in Cornwall and Devon, southwest England, as towering waves breached sea walls along the coast.

One wind gust of 122 miles (196 kilometers) per hour was measured on the Isle of Wight off southern England, "provisionally the highest gust ever recorded in England", the Met Office said.

A large section of the roof on the Millennium Dome in southeast London was shredded by the high winds, while all trains in Wales, western England and Kent in southeast England were cancelled.

Britain's meteorological service also forecast heavy snow in Scotland and northern England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has placed the British army on standby, tweeted: "We should all follow the advice and take precautions to keep safe."

The Met Office warned that roofs could be blown off, trees uprooted and power lines brought down across southern Britain. Widespread delays and cancellations were reported on bus and ferry services, with high bridges closed to traffic.
