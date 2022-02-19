Two Explosions Reported in Eastern Ukraine

Islam Times - Two huge explosions reportedly occurred Saturday in the separatist region of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

The situation on the line of contact in Donbass, Ukraine escalated on Thursday morning following reports by the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics of active shelling carried out by Ukrainian armed forces.A powerful explosion has hit Luhansk, a Sputnik correspondent said. It was followed by a second explosion just half an hour later.The first blast was said to have occurred at the gas pipeline "Druzhba" and led to a massive fire.Local gas infrastructure manager “Luganskgaz,” said in a statement that emergency crews, firefighters, and police are now present at the site.There are no reports of casualties or injuries so far.