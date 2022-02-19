Two Explosions Reported in Eastern Ukraine

The situation on the line of contact in Donbass, Ukraine escalated on Thursday morning following reports by the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics of active shelling carried out by Ukrainian armed forces.
A powerful explosion has hit Luhansk, a Sputnik correspondent said. It was followed by a second explosion just half an hour later.
The first blast was said to have occurred at the gas pipeline "Druzhba" and led to a massive fire.
Local gas infrastructure manager “Luganskgaz,” said in a statement that emergency crews, firefighters, and police are now present at the site.
There are no reports of casualties or injuries so far.