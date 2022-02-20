Iran Reiterates Need for Int’l Support for Palestinians against Israeli Apartheid

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh underlined Iran’s solidarity with the Palestinian people, and called on the international community to support them against Israeli apartheid.

Khatibzadeh called on the international community and organizations to fulfill their legal and humanitarian obligations in support of residents in Sheikh Jarrah.He deplored the racist acts of the Zionist regime in forcing the Sheikh Jarrah Palestinian residents to leave their homes, and underlined solidarity with the Palestinian people, as the indigenous inhabitants of this ancient land of the cradle of the divine religions.Khatibzadeh stressed the need to support the Palestinian people against the apartheid policies of the child-killing regime of Israel.Saying that the destruction of Palestinians' houses must be stopped, he called on the international community and organizations to fulfill their legal and humanitarian obligations in this regard.Tensions that erupted in Sheikh Jarrah last year – as several Palestinian families faced eviction by settler groups – in part sparked the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip in May.Sheikh Jarrah has emerged as a symbol of Palestinian resistance against Israeli control of East Jerusalem.Israel captured East Jerusalem from Jordan in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it – a move not recognised by most of the international community.More than 200,000 Israelis live in occupied East Jerusalem, which many Palestinian groups have claimed as the capital of their future state.