Sunday 20 February 2022 - 05:32

Moscow Warns Kiev Keeps Building Up Forces in Donbass

"The sides stressed that under the passive eye of Paris and Berlin, who are parties to the Normandy talks, Kiev is blatantly refraining from its commitments under the Minsk Package of Measures, is building up its military forces on the contact line in Donbass and is carrying out a campaign on militarizing citizens and continues armed provocations," according to the statement.

The top diplomats once again confirmed that there is no alternative to implementing the Minsk agreements in order to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine, the ministry stated.

The Ukrainian armed forces fired 200 munitions during their bombardments of the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during three hours, employing heavy artillery guns, the DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported on Saturday.

In particular, from 11:07 to 13:55 Moscow time, the Ukrainian military shelled the DPR territory, bombarding the cities of Donetsk (the settlement of the Trudovskaya coalmine on the city’s outskirts), Dokuchayevsk, the community of Ozeryanovka, the villages of Belaya Kamenka, Kommunarovka, Dzerzhinskoye, Zaitsevo and Spartak. In their bombardments, the Ukrainian armed forces used various types of grenade launchers, 82mm and 120mm mortars. They also employed 122mm artillery guns to bombard the settlement of Dzerzhinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, firing 14 shells, the DPR mission reported.

The situation at the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on the morning of February 17.

The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics reported the most intensive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in recent months. There have been no reports about casualties yet.

The DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported on Saturday that the Ukrainian military had shelled the republic 49 times during the previous 24 hours, firing 667 shells.
