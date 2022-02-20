0
Sunday 20 February 2022 - 08:20

US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken

Story Code : 979916
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
"I proposed a few days ago that Foreign Minister Lavrov and I see each other again next week in Europe. He responded a couple of days later and said yes, and I in turn responded and said good, I look forward to seeing you, provided, of course, Russia has not invaded Ukraine in the interim," Blinken said in an interview with Suddeutsche Zeitung, TASS reported.

"I think are some very concrete ideas for discussion that we put forward that on a reciprocal basis could strengthen security for Russia, for the United States, for Europe, and so we’ll continue to see if Russia is willing to engage on those," he said.

In an interview with the Dozhd TV channel (designated as a foreign agent in Russia), Blinken said that his meeting with Lavrov would take place in Europe on February 24, on the condition that there is no conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Finland and Switzerland were named as possible venues for the talks. According to Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin, the venue of the talks is yet to be chosen.

The West and Kiev have been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.
Related Stories
Lavrov to Hold Talks with Blinken in Geneva on January 21, Diplomat Confirms
Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva on January 21, Russian Foreign ...
Comment


Featured Stories
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
Two Explosions Reported in Eastern Ukraine
Two Explosions Reported in Eastern Ukraine
19 February 2022
Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished: Statement
Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished: Statement
18 February 2022
Russia Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of US Occupation Forces in Syria
Russia Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of US Occupation Forces in Syria
19 February 2022
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
18 February 2022
‘Israel’ Not Cooperating With UN Probe of Gaza War Crimes
‘Israel’ Not Cooperating With UN Probe of Gaza War Crimes
18 February 2022
Enemies Employing Sanctions, Divisive Policies as They Continue Aggression in Yemen: Ansarullah Chief
Enemies Employing Sanctions, Divisive Policies as They Continue Aggression in Yemen: Ansarullah Chief
18 February 2022
‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza
‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza
17 February 2022
Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit
Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit
17 February 2022
US Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets to Germany
US Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets to Germany
17 February 2022
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Damascus Countryside
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Damascus Countryside
17 February 2022
Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen
Israel Lobbying US on Behalf of UAE to Re-blacklist Yemen's Ansarullah
16 February 2022
Bahrainis against Normalization Set ‘Israeli’ Flag on Fire, Protest Zionist PM’s Visit
Bahrainis against Normalization Set ‘Israeli’ Flag on Fire, Protest Zionist PM’s Visit
16 February 2022