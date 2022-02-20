Jordanians Say No to ‘Cultural Normalization’, Boycott Sports Event over Hosting Israelis

Islam Times - In a vast social media campaign, Jordanians have vehemently rejected efforts aimed at what they described as “cultural normalization” with Israelis, boycotting a sports event that hosted a number of Israeli settlers.

several pro-Palestinian groups demanded the withdrawal of Jordanian and Arab participants from the Jordan Baja Rally over the participation of 13 Israeli settlers in the two-day sports event which kicked off on Thursday.Jordanian activists on social media warned of their country’s attempts to normalize relations with Israelis.In a collective act of solidarity with the Palestinian cause, Jordanians took to social media to ask “How on earth are we okay with welcoming [the Israelis] here?” and tell their government “enough with the selling of the blood of the martyrs of Jordan and Palestine.”Pro-Palestinian groups denounced the event and called on the sponsors to withdraw from it.They later announced and welcomed the withdrawal of a number of participants.“After Roya TV and the Hamada chain of restaurants, Rababa Games, the sponsor and supporter of the Jordanian racer Saif Al-Abadi, announced the cancellation of its participation in the Baja Rally. All respect and appreciation,” Ataharak, a group aimed at supporting the resistance and countering normalization, tweeted in Arabic on Friday.Other pro-Palestinian groups also called for the boycott of the event and lauded those who withdrew.The Jordanian branch of the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement condemned the hosting of 13 Israeli participants in the rally, stressing the necessity of refusing to normalize and cooperate with the occupying regime in any form.