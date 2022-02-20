Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts

Islam Times - The Kiev government forces continued to shell the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) early on Sunday, including the self-proclaimed republic’s largest city of Donetsk, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) announced.

Ukrainian forces once again shelled the settlement of Staromikhailovka on the Western outskirts of Donetsk. It was the sixth shelling attack on the area since midnight. The settlements of Zaytsevo Yuzhnoye and Spartak, a village North of Donetsk, also came under mortar fire in the reported period, TASS reported.Six shelling incidents were also registered in the republic, including in Dokuchayevsk, Staromikhailovka, Spartak, as well as villages Novolaspa and Leninskoye in the South of the republic.Two more shelling attacks, targeting Dokuchayevsk and Yelenkovka, occurred.The situation along the contact line in Eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse in the morning of February 17. The DPR and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) reported some of the most intensive shelling by Kiev forces in recent months. The shelling damaged some civilian facilities.A total of 49 ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian armed forces were registered on the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic in the past day, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said."On February 19, 2022, a total of 49 ceasefire violations committed by the Ukrainian armed forces were registered. In some of them, heavy weaponry was used," the mission added.The attacks targeted 27 residential areas of the republic.On Friday, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced the evacuation of the republics’ inhabitants to Russia, citing the increasing threat of hostilities. All-out mobilization was announced in the republics on Saturday.Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin on Saturday halted public transport services to use buses and other city vehicles for the evacuation of people from Donbass due to the threat of an attack by Ukrainian forces."Municipal motor transport services have been halted in Donetsk in connection with the utilization of the vehicles for the evacuation of the people," the mayor stated.The Education Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic has also ordered that teaching be suspended at all educational institutions of the republic."Due to the sharp worsening of the situation on the territory of the entire republic, which is associated with a threat to the lives and health of the students and employees of the educational and research institutions <...> I hereby order to suspend educational process in all educational and research institutions from February 19, 2022 until further notice," according to a decree that was published on the ministry’s website.The deputy chief of the Donetsk people’s militia, Eduard Basurin, has also said Ukrainian secret services have drafted a scenario for blaming Russia of aggression."Six groups have been created. They were instructed by British military advisers in staging such provocations," Basurin noted on the Rossiya-24 television news channel on Saturday.Basurin added that the participants in the training sessions had put on the uniform of the Donetsk people’s militia and Russian military personnel, who allegedly commanded an operation to stage a terrorist attack involving chemical weapons."The next day a defector would show up tell them in front of a TV camera that Russia’s special operations forces and their officers had issued orders to do all these things and that eventually they were tasked with staging a terrorist attack deep inside our republics," Basurin said, adding that the Ukrainian military’s plan was to air these fake videos on TV to put forward charges against Russia and the people’s republics.The European Union condemns the massive shelling of civilian infrastructure in Eastern Ukraine, which constitutes a "clear violation" of the Minsk agreements and international humanitarian norms, but "commends Ukraine’s posture of restraint" in the face of provocations, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement.The document makes no mention of the fact that intense shelling has already prompted massive evacuations of Donbass residents to Russia. However, it says that Brussels does not believe into reports of Kiev’s preparations for an onslaught."The EU condemns the use of heavy weaponry and indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas, which constitute a clear violation of the Minsk agreements and international humanitarian law. We commend Ukraine’s posture of restraint in the face of continued provocations and efforts at destabilization," Borrell stated, without specifying what he meant by "provocations"."The EU is extremely concerned that staged events, as noted recently, could be used as a pretext for possible military escalation," he added, calling on all sides to provide the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)’s Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) with full access "without restrictions" to all areas of Ukraine.However, according to the document, "The EU sees no grounds for allegations coming from the non-governmental controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of a possible Ukrainian attack."The statement also contains a call to Russia "to engage in meaningful dialogue" and "de-escalate".Borrell reiterated that any Russian military action against Ukraine would entail "massive consequences and severe costs in response, including restrictive measures coordinated with partners".