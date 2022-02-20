0
Sunday 20 February 2022 - 09:28

Syrian Troops Block US Convoy in Hasakah

Story Code : 979922
The US military and its affiliated terrorist elements have been present illegally in northern and eastern Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil and grain resources, they are taking action against Syrian residents and forces in the region.

Syrian army forces at a checkpoint in the village of Al-Mujibra on the eastern outskirts of Hasakah on Saturday prevented a convoy of US terrorist troops from passing through and forced them to return.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Maqdad recently called on the US occupiers to leave Syria immediately, stressing that the US presence in Syria was illegal.

Syrian officials have repeatedly stated that they consider the actions of the United States and its allies in Syria as illegal occupation.

The United States is a major sponsor of terrorists in Syria.

The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of the Zionist regime. 
