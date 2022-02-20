0
Sunday 20 February 2022 - 10:40

Yellow Vest Protesters Clash with Baton-Wielding Riot Police in Paris

Yellow Vest Protesters Clash with Baton-Wielding Riot Police in Paris
A group of protesters wearing trademark yellow vests could be seen facing off with riot police in the city Centre, with one officer hitting a demonstrator in the head with a baton. Another injured protester was captured lying on the floor in an emergency blanket.

The Yellow Vests called the rally to keep pressure on the French government regarding social and fiscal justice, specifically the increased costs of fuel in France and mandates surrounding the Vaccination Pass.
