UN Food Agency Says 95% of People in Afghanistan Do Not Have Enough to Eat

Islam Times - The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) says 95 percent of people in Afghanistan “do not have enough to eat,” as the United States has frozen Afghan government assets worth billions of dollars and international sanctions against the ruling Taliban have plunged the Asian country into a full-blown economic crisis.

On Saturday, the WFP Asia Pacific warned on its official Twitter account that “hunger continues rising in Afghanistan” and that “95% of the population don't have enough to eat.”It further said that back in January, “8 in 10 income-earning households experienced a significant decrease in income, w/ #Kabul hit the hardest. Worse still, some were forced to brave the cold month w/ no income at all.”Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, unemployment levels have also increased throughout the country, leaving parents unable to provide food for their families. The direct result has been a surge in malnutrition, producing a dramatic rise in pneumonia in children.The Taliban, who had previously ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, announced the formation of a caretaker government on September 7. However, no country has yet recognized their rule. Since then, the Taliban have been struggling to contain a deepening economic crisis, which has also affected the already fragile banking system in the country.The UN says that Afghanistan, which is already suffering from high poverty levels, is facing “one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters.”On Thursday, the WFP said that “with each passing month, new waves of people are turning to drastic measures to feed their families in Afghanistan.”It added that about two-thirds of all people in Afghanistan - “66% - are now resorting to crisis coping strategies - up from 58% in Dec 2021, & 11% before 15 Aug.”Afghanistan's economic freefall threatens to leave more than 95 percent of the population living in poverty. The interim government of the Taliban has repeatedly called for the release of frozen assets, but Washington has continued to rebuff the calls.