Saudi Warplanes Hit Yemen after Missile Strike Targets Riyadh Mercenaries in Shabwah

Islam Times - Saudi fighter jets have launched fresh airstrikes across Yemen, after a number of Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to Yemen's former president were killed in the Yemeni Army's missile attack at their camp in the country’s southern Province of Shabwah.

Yemen's al-Masirah television network reported that Saudi military aircraft bombed the Harad district of the northern Province of Hajjah at least six times. No immediate information about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused were immediately available.Saudi jets also conducted six air attacks against the al-Jubah and Wadi Ubaidah districts of Yemen's oil-producing central Province of Ma'rib.In the al-Sawadiyah district of the central Yemeni Province of al-Bayda, local residents reported two airstrikes.Yemen's Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room also said that the Saudi-led coalition and their mercenaries had violated 169 times a ceasefire agreement for the western Yemeni Province of al-Hudaydah in the past 24 hours.The violations included reconnaissance flights, 22 artillery attacks as well as 131 shooting incidents.Moreover, two civilians sustained injuries when Saudi border forces shelled the Shada'a district of the northwestern Province of Sa’ada.Nine more women were injured in Qahar area of the Baqim district in the same Yemeni province as Saudi troops targeted the region with a barrage of artillery rounds.The developments came hours after the Arabic service of Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported that Yemeni missile defense units launched a ballistic missile at al-Alam camp, which houses Saudi mercenaries, in the Ataq district of Shabwah Province.The report added that the missile strike left three Saudi-paid militiamen killed and ten others injured.