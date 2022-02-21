Israel, Western Media United to Sabotage Vienna Talks

Islam Times - The western media are attempting to create tensions in Vienna talks between Iran and the world powers through fake reports as a delegation from Israel, the main opponent of the nuclear deal, has traveled to the Austrian capital.

The Zionist regime's dispatch of a delegation to Vienna in a bid to sabotage the talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and remove anti-Iran sanctions indicates that negotiators have come close to the point of decision-making.According to reports from Vienna and stances taken by diplomats present in the Joint Commission meetings of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), representatives from Iran, the European Union and the G4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) are conducting the final consultations; however, the sides try to squeeze more concessions.Meantime, the West attempts to resort to media outlets such as Reuters in order to pursue their own agenda in the Vienna talks.Reuters published alleged draft text of final agreement of the Vienna talks, which was ruled out by Iran's Supreme National Security Council as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh described Reuters' report as "misinformation," calling for more spin as the negotiators approach final days of the Vienna talks.Simultaneous with Western media hype, the Zionist Regime has intensified its attempts to affect the talks; therefore, the regime dispatched a delegation to Vienna on February 15. The Israeli delegation spoke with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi and Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov.Given the fact that the Vienna talks are being held among members of the JCPOA and Iran does not hold direct talks with the United States due to its withdrawal from the deal in May 2018, the presence of an Israeli delegation in Vienna is considered an unusual occurrence.Noor News, affiliated to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reacted to the unprecedented presence of the Israeli delegation.According to the outlet, their presence is definitely a stumbling block in the way of advancing the Vienna Talks in the current sensitive situation, because the Israelis' talks with officials in Vienna would be in line with their innate destructive role in derailing the negotiations.Observers believe that the Tel Aviv regime pursues one of these two goals: First, the Zionists seek to sabotage the Vienna talks. Second, if they cannot get in the way of progressing the talk, they want to put forward their stances as preconditions in a potential Vienna agreement.The Zionist officials resorted to different tactics in a bid to derail the talks, but their efforts were doomed to failure each time, so they resorted to terrorist acts and sabotage against Iran.The regime has labored hard to propagate a so-called maximum pressure on Iran via normalizing ties with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Zionists' maximum pressure policy emerges at the time when the White House has acknowledged that the Americans' anti-Iran project bore no fruit.Since the Zionist regime could not persuade the Biden administration to stop the Vienna Talks, Tel Aviv initiated a new method, which is examining negotiating table and diplomacy in order to pursue its policies. Moreover, the Zionists also try to utilize their influence in the US Congress to put pressure on the White House to prevent a potential Vienna consensus.Envoys from Iran and the G4+1 group of countries — Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany — have been holding negotiations in the Austrian capital since April 2021 in a bid to resurrect the JCPOA.The eighth round of the talks resumed earlier this month after a brief pause during which the negotiators returned to their capitals for consultations.Tehran says it will not settle for anything less than the removal of all US sanctions in a verifiable manner. It also wants guarantees that Washington would not abandon the agreement again.Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that enemies are seeking to deprive Iranians of peaceful nuclear energy, stressing once again that the Islamic Republic has never sought nuclear weapons.“You see how oppressively the enemy front is focusing on the issue of our nuclear energy. They (the enemy) impose sanctions [on us] because of the nuclear energy [program] that they know is peaceful. And whatever they may say about Iran being a certain amount of time away from producing a [nuclear] bomb is nonsensical and meaningless,” the Leader stated.