0
Monday 21 February 2022 - 01:36

Report: Over 6k Children, Women Killed in Yemen War

Story Code : 980019
Report: Over 6k Children, Women Killed in Yemen War
In a report published on Saturday, Yemen-based Entesaf Organization for Women and Child Rights said 2,426 women and 3,847 children have been killed ever since the Saudi-led military campaign started against the crisis-hit Arab country back in March 2015, Yemeni News reported.

At least 2,834 women and 4,206 children have been wounded as well.

Speaking in an interview with Yemen’s official Saba news agency, the organization's head, Somayyah Al-Taifi, held the Saudi-led coalition fully responsible for all crimes and violations perpetrated against Yemeni civilians over the past seven years. 

She pointed to the continued detention of Yemen-bound fuel tankers, stating that the trend has had catastrophic repercussions on all vital sectors in Yemen, especially the health sector, and resulted in the deaths of premature infants, mothers and children in public and private hospitals as the medical facilities cannot provide fuel to operate devices.

Taifi then called on UN organizations and the international community to assume their responsibilities and condemn violations and heinous massacres committed against ordinary Yemenis.

She also urged freedom-loving people worldwide to adopt proper and effective measures to stop the Saudi-led aggression, and protect civilians, especially women and children.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, backed by the United States and European powers, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing Ansarullah resistance movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.
Related Stories
Report: UK Police Used Force, Including Tasers, Against 1,000s of Pregnant Women
Islam Times - ITV News reported some disturbing statistics regarding use of force by UK police when arresting potentially pregnant women.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Man Charged with Torturing Worker in Iraqi Kurdistan, Trafficking Arms
US Man Charged with Torturing Worker in Iraqi Kurdistan, Trafficking Arms
Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts
Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts
20 February 2022
Hezbollah Says Will Emerge Victorious from Any War, Will Defeat Any Challenger
Hezbollah Says Will Emerge Victorious from Any War, Will Defeat Any Challenger
20 February 2022
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
20 February 2022
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
19 February 2022
Two Explosions Reported in Eastern Ukraine
Two Explosions Reported in Eastern Ukraine
19 February 2022
Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished: Statement
Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished: Statement
18 February 2022
Russia Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of US Occupation Forces in Syria
Russia Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of US Occupation Forces in Syria
19 February 2022
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
18 February 2022
‘Israel’ Not Cooperating With UN Probe of Gaza War Crimes
‘Israel’ Not Cooperating With UN Probe of Gaza War Crimes
18 February 2022
Enemies Employing Sanctions, Divisive Policies as They Continue Aggression in Yemen: Ansarullah Chief
Enemies Employing Sanctions, Divisive Policies as They Continue Aggression in Yemen: Ansarullah Chief
18 February 2022
‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza
‘Israel’ Fears Its Attacks in Sheikh Jarrah Could Spiral Into another Fighting With Gaza
17 February 2022
Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit
Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Rulers’ Treachery after Zionist PM’s Visit
17 February 2022