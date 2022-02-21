Report: Over 6k Children, Women Killed in Yemen War

Islam Times - A human rights organization reported more than 6,200 Yemeni women and children have lost their lives, as Saudi Arabia keeps bombing the Southern impoverished neighbor in defiance of international calls to end its bloody war.

In a report published on Saturday, Yemen-based Entesaf Organization for Women and Child Rights said 2,426 women and 3,847 children have been killed ever since the Saudi-led military campaign started against the crisis-hit Arab country back in March 2015, Yemeni News reported.At least 2,834 women and 4,206 children have been wounded as well.Speaking in an interview with Yemen’s official Saba news agency, the organization's head, Somayyah Al-Taifi, held the Saudi-led coalition fully responsible for all crimes and violations perpetrated against Yemeni civilians over the past seven years.She pointed to the continued detention of Yemen-bound fuel tankers, stating that the trend has had catastrophic repercussions on all vital sectors in Yemen, especially the health sector, and resulted in the deaths of premature infants, mothers and children in public and private hospitals as the medical facilities cannot provide fuel to operate devices.Taifi then called on UN organizations and the international community to assume their responsibilities and condemn violations and heinous massacres committed against ordinary Yemenis.She also urged freedom-loving people worldwide to adopt proper and effective measures to stop the Saudi-led aggression, and protect civilians, especially women and children.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, backed by the United States and European powers, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing Ansarullah resistance movement.The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.